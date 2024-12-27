Fantasy Basketball
Nickeil Alexander-Walker headshot

Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Good to go against Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Alexander-Walker (illness) is available for Friday's game versus the Rockets, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Alexander-Walker has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday despite dealing with an illness. The 26-year-old guard is averaging 9.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 21.8 minutes across his previous 10 appearances.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Minnesota Timberwolves
