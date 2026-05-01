Nickeil Alexander-Walker headshot

Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Held to 11 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Alexander-Walker supplied 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 140-89 loss to New York in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Hawks were completely steamrolled Thursday as their season came to an end. Alexander-Walker's first campaign in Atlanta was a major success, however, as he was given the Most Improved Player Award after compiling regular-season averages of 20.8 points, 3.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.2 three-pointers in 33.4 minutes per contest.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nickeil Alexander-Walker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nickeil Alexander-Walker See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Pick6, Sleeper for Tuesday, April 28
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Pick6, Sleeper for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, April 25
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
6 days ago
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
NBA
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
19 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Alex Barutha
23 days ago