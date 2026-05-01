Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Held to 11 points in loss
Alexander-Walker supplied 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 140-89 loss to New York in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The Hawks were completely steamrolled Thursday as their season came to an end. Alexander-Walker's first campaign in Atlanta was a major success, however, as he was given the Most Improved Player Award after compiling regular-season averages of 20.8 points, 3.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.2 three-pointers in 33.4 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nickeil Alexander-Walker See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Pick6, Sleeper for Tuesday, April 283 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, April 256 days ago
-
Player Rankings
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need14 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 1219 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, April 823 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nickeil Alexander-Walker See More