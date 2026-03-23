Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Leads Hawks to victory
Alexander-Walker produced 26 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 146-107 win over Memphis.
Alexander-Walker turned in a polished shooting performance and returned to the 20-point threshold after being held to 17 points Saturday against the Warriors. He's put up 20 or more points in five of his last six showings, and he also dished out six assists for the second time in 11 March appearances.
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