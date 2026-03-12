Nickeil Alexander-Walker headshot

Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Nets 18 points with three steals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Alexander-Walker posted 18 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 victory over Brooklyn.

While Alexander-Walker's shot wasn't falling Thursday, he did a nice job of getting to the line for easy buckets, and he was phenomenal on the defensive end. This marked his second straight game with at least two steals and his fourth consecutive outing with multiple triples. Alexander-Walker will look to keep the momentum rolling into Saturday's matchup with the Bucks.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nickeil Alexander-Walker
