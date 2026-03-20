Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Nets 21 points on 12 shots
Alexander-Walker had 21 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 117-95 loss to the Rockets.
This marked Alexander-Walker's fourth straight 20-plus-point performance, and he's shot at least 50 percent from the field in all four games. He's been on a tear over that stretch, during which he has averaged 26.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 4.3 triples and 2.0 steals per contest.
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