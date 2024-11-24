Fantasy Basketball
Nickeil Alexander-Walker headshot

Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Not starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Alexander-Walker won't start Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Mike Conley (toe) remains out for a second straight game, but after starting in the veteran's absence Thursday, Alexander-Walker will come off the bench in favor of Donte DiVincenzo on Sunday. As a reserve this season (13 games), Alexander-Walker has averaged 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.8 steals in 22.9 minutes per game.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Minnesota Timberwolves

