Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nickeil Alexander-Walker headshot

Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Plays well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Alexander-Walker ended Sunday's 106-92 victory over the Spurs with 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 24 minutes.

This was a comfortable win for Minnesota, so Alexander-Walker was afforded a few extra minutes off the bench. His production has been very sporadic this season, making him hard to trust outside of deeper formats. Over his last six games, he's averaging 11.0 points, 2.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 22.2 minutes per game.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now