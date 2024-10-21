Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Ready to go for Opening Night

Alexander-Walker (rest) will be available for Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Lakers.

Alexander-Walker was held out of the Timberwolves' preseason finale against the Nuggets on Thursday, but he will suit up for Tuesday's regular-season opener. Alexander-Walker is looking to build off a solid 2023-24 campaign, during which he averaged 8.0 points, 2.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 23.4 minutes per game across 82 regular-season contests (including 20 starts).