Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Red-hot from deep in win

Alexander-Walker posted 23 points (8-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 121-113 victory over the Suns.

Alexander-Walker took advantage of the 35 minutes he was on the floor for the Timberwolves in Wednesday's win against the Suns. The 26-year-old guard dropped a season-high 23 points while being red-hot from beyond the arc, hitting five of the 10 attempts from deep. He's averaging a career-high 40.5 percent from three-point range for Minnesota this season.