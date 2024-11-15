Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nickeil Alexander-Walker headshot

Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Returns to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Alexander-Walker is not in the Timberwolves' starting lineup Friday against the Kings.

Alexander-Walker will retreat to the bench Friday as Mike Conley returns from a one-game absence due to rest. Alexander-Walker started Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, during which he logged 13 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 32 minutes.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now