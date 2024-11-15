Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Returns to bench Friday
Alexander-Walker is not in the Timberwolves' starting lineup Friday against the Kings.
Alexander-Walker will retreat to the bench Friday as Mike Conley returns from a one-game absence due to rest. Alexander-Walker started Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, during which he logged 13 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 32 minutes.
