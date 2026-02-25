Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Scores 16 points with two steals

Alexander-Walker provided 16 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 119-98 win over the Wizards.

Alexander-Walker has been struggling with his shot a bit over the past two games, going 8-for-22 from the floor, but he's been perfect at the line over that two-game stretch. The seven-year swingman has, at times, struggled with efficiency this season, but the counting stats have been solid.