Nickeil Alexander-Walker headshot

Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Scores 21 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Alexander-Walker amassed 21 points (9-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 130-129 overtime victory over the Pistons.

Alexander-Walker didn't miss a single shot through the first quarter of play, and he opened the game with six straight makes. He's been scorching over the past two, scoring a total of 47 points on 17-for-29 shooting. The Hawks have now won three in a row and they'll look to keep that hot streak going Friday in Boston.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nickeil Alexander-Walker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nickeil Alexander-Walker See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit Guide: Key Starters & Sits
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit Guide: Key Starters & Sits
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago