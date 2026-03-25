Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Scores 21 points in win
Alexander-Walker amassed 21 points (9-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 130-129 overtime victory over the Pistons.
Alexander-Walker didn't miss a single shot through the first quarter of play, and he opened the game with six straight makes. He's been scorching over the past two, scoring a total of 47 points on 17-for-29 shooting. The Hawks have now won three in a row and they'll look to keep that hot streak going Friday in Boston.
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