Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Scores 23 in easy win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Alexander-Walker closed with 23 points (9-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 victory over the Bucks.

Alexander-Walker surpassed the 20-point mark for the first time since Feb. 9, when he also scored 23 points in a loss to the Timberwolves. He has scored in double digits in his last 32 games, so his consistency has been almost unmatched, and he's putting up 19.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game over that stretch.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nickeil Alexander-Walker
