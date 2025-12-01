Alexander-Walker is going through a prolific stretch and has recorded at least 30 points for the third time over his last six games. He's also achieved that mark in back-to-back games for the first time in 2025-26. Alexander-Walker has been an excellent backcourt partner for Dyson Daniels in the absence of Trae Young (knee), and his numbers suggest he should remain a regular starter across all formats until further notice. He averaged 21.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and a combined 1.5 steals-plus-blocks per game in November while shooting 40.9 percent from three-point range.