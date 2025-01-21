Fantasy Basketball
Nickeil Alexander-Walker headshot

Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Scores five points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Alexander-Walker logged five points (2-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Monday's 108-106 loss to Memphis.

With Rob Dillingham starting to emerge for Minnesota, Alexander-Walker is taking a back seat in this offense. Alexander-Walker has been held to single-digit points in seven straight games, so he won't be a popular fantasy pickup in the absence of Donte DiVincenzo (toe).

Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Minnesota Timberwolves
