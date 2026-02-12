Nickeil Alexander-Walker headshot

Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Sees massive workload in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 11:48am

Alexander-Walker recorded 10 points (2-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 loss to Charlotte.

While Alexander-Walker's stat line left a lot to be desired, fantasy managers will be pleased to see the massive workloads continuing. Heading into the All-Star break, the guard holds averages of 20.1 points, 3.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 0.6 blocks and 3.0 three-pointers through 54 appearances.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks
