Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Slides into starting role in loss
Alexander-Walker closed with 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 106-98 loss to the Trail Blazers.
The Timberwolves adjusted their lineup to account for Mike Conley's (rest) absence, opting for a combo of Alexander-Walker and Anthony Edwards in the backcourt. In his first start of the season, Alexander-Walker matched a season high with five rebounds and also posted his second-highest scoring total of the season. Alexander-Walker's minutes have crept up as a reservist over the past two weeks, but he's not producing enough to warrant fantasy consideration, even in the deepest of leagues.
