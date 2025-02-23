Fantasy Basketball
Nickeil Alexander-Walker headshot

Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Slotted to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2025 at 6:11pm

Alexander-Walker will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Alexander-Walker has started the last five games due to Donte DiVincenzo (toe) being out of the lineup, but he will come off the bench Sunday with Jaylen Clark entering the starting five. In his last three games in a bench role, Alexander-Walker averaged 5.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 27.0 minutes per contest.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Minnesota Timberwolves
