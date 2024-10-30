Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Solid contributions in loss

Alexander-Walker logged 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 120-114 loss to Dallas.

Alexander-Walker was effective offensively while having similar workloads to Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo as headliners of the second unit. Mike Conley only logged 22 minutes, with Alexander-Walker helping crowdsource point guard duties in his off minutes.