Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Solid contributions in loss
Alexander-Walker logged 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 120-114 loss to Dallas.
Alexander-Walker was effective offensively while having similar workloads to Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo as headliners of the second unit. Mike Conley only logged 22 minutes, with Alexander-Walker helping crowdsource point guard duties in his off minutes.
