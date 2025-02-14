Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Solid outing in start

Alexander-Walker logged 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 victory over Oklahoma City.

The 26-year-old guard delivered a solid performance in his extended playing time with Mike Conley (finger) and Donte DiVincenzo (toe) on the shelf. Alexander-Walker sank four triples in the win, marking his 13th appearance of the season with at least three three-pointers. The sixth-year pro has started in each of the club's last four outings, averaging 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 31.8 minutes per contest.