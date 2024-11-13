Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nickeil Alexander-Walker headshot

Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Starting sans Conley

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Alexander-Walker will start Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Mike Conley is resting Wednesday, opening a spot in the first unit for Alexander-Walker. Though it'll be Alexander-Walker's first start of the season, he's been an important piece for the Timberwolves. He's averaging 8.4 points, 2.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 23.5 minutes per game.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now