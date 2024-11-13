Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Starting sans Conley

Alexander-Walker will start Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Mike Conley is resting Wednesday, opening a spot in the first unit for Alexander-Walker. Though it'll be Alexander-Walker's first start of the season, he's been an important piece for the Timberwolves. He's averaging 8.4 points, 2.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 23.5 minutes per game.