Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Starting vs. Toronto
Alexander-Walker is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Alexander-Walker will get the nod at point guard due to the absence of Mike Conley (toe). This will be his second start of the season. In the previous one, he notched 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 32 minutes in a loss to the Trail Blazers on Nov. 13.
