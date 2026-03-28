Nickeil Alexander-Walker headshot

Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Strong performance Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Alexander-Walker logged 27 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and four steals over 36 minutes during the Hawks' 123-113 win over the Kings on Saturday.

Alexander-Walker was held scoreless in the first quarter, but he came alive in the second with 14 points and ended up leading both teams in scoring. It was the 25th time this season that he connected on at least four three-pointers, and he also set a season high in steals, coming one swipe shy of matching a career best that he set in November of 2023. Alexander-Walker has 42 games this season where he has scored 20-plus points, and it's no surprise to see him in the running for the NBA's Most Improved Player award given that he logged just 23 games of 20 or more points in six seasons prior to 2025-26. Since March 1, Alexander-Walker has averaged 23.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.5 threes and 1.8 steals over 33.3 minutes per game.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nickeil Alexander-Walker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nickeil Alexander-Walker See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit Guide: Key Starters & Sits
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit Guide: Key Starters & Sits
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
12 days ago