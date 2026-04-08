Nickeil Alexander-Walker headshot

Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Team-high 25 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Alexander-Walker logged 25 points (10-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 39 minutes during the Hawks' 122-116 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Alexander-Walker and Jonathan Kuminga (24 points) took on larger scoring roles during Wednesday's contest, which helped the Hawks stay in the game late despite the shooting struggles of Jalen Johnson and CJ McCollum. Alexander-Walker is in the midst of a career year and has been even better as of late. Over his last 10 games, he has averaged 24.2 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 threes and 1.4 steals over 34.9 minutes per game while connecting on 53.6 percent of his field-goal attempts.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks
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