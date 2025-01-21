Fantasy Basketball
Nicolas Batum headshot

Nicolas Batum Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Batum (finger) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Batum could be in line to miss Wednesday's matchup with Boston, which would be his first missed game this season with the Clippers. The veteran forward is having arguably the worst season of his career in the NBA, as he's seen his playing time go down along with his averages across the board.

Nicolas Batum
Los Angeles Clippers
