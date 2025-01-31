Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nicolas Batum headshot

Nicolas Batum Injury: Late addition to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 10:27am

Batum is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Hornets due to an illness, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Batum is in danger of missing Friday's contest after contracting an illness overnight. If the veteran forward is forced to sit out against Charlotte, Amir Coffey, Terance Mann and Mo Bamba are candidates to receive increased playing time.

Nicolas Batum
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now