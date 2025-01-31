Nicolas Batum Injury: Late addition to injury report
Batum is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Hornets due to an illness, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Batum is in danger of missing Friday's contest after contracting an illness overnight. If the veteran forward is forced to sit out against Charlotte, Amir Coffey, Terance Mann and Mo Bamba are candidates to receive increased playing time.
