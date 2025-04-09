Nicolas Batum Injury: Makes early exit Wednesday

Batum has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to right groin soreness, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Batum was in the midst of a big game before his night came to an end with 6:41 remaining in the second quarter. He put up 15 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds in just nine minutes. The Clippers should have an update on the severity of Batum's injury after the game, but for the time being, the status of the veteran forward is in question for Friday's game at Sacramento.