Nicolas Batum News: Cleared to play Thursday

Batum (finger) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Wizards, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Batum missed the first game of a back-to-back against the Celtics but will be available to play in the second leg Thursday against the visiting Wizards. The veteran forward has struggled this season, as he hasn't made much of an impact off the bench for Los Angeles, averaging career-low numbers across the board.