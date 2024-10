Batum is not in Wednesday's starting lineup versus Phoenix, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Batum logged preseason action in the starting lineup, however he will retreat to the second unit with Derrick Jones starting at power forward. Batum averaged 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while connecting on 39.1 percent of 4.1 threes per game in 21.9 minutes per night during his 2022-23 season with the Clippers.