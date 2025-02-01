Nicolas Batum News: Fades injury report

Batum (illness) was not listed on Saturday's injury report and will be available for Sunday's game against the Raptors, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Batum did not play in the Clippers' 112-104 win over the Hornets on Friday due to an illness, but it appears he has recovered enough to play Sunday. The veteran forward averaged 2.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.9 steals over 15.0 minutes per game in January.