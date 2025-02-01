Fantasy Basketball
Nicolas Batum headshot

Nicolas Batum News: Fades injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 2:53pm

Batum (illness) was not listed on Saturday's injury report and will be available for Sunday's game against the Raptors, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Batum did not play in the Clippers' 112-104 win over the Hornets on Friday due to an illness, but it appears he has recovered enough to play Sunday. The veteran forward averaged 2.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.9 steals over 15.0 minutes per game in January.

Nicolas Batum
Los Angeles Clippers
