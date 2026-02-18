Nicolas Batum headshot

Nicolas Batum News: Good to go vs. Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 5:11pm

Batum (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Nuggets, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Batum did not play in either of the Clippers' two games prior to the All-Star break but will be available off the bench for Thursday's contest. The veteran forward has averaged 4.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.2 threes over 17.6 minutes per game since the start of the new year.

Nicolas Batum
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
