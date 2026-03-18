Nicolas Batum News: May be rested
Batum (rest) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Wednesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so the Clippers are likely eyeing a maintenance day for one of these. Kobe Sanders could become more involved if Batum is ultimately held out.
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