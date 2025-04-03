Fantasy Basketball
Nicolas Batum News: Muted performance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 10:48am

Batum accumulated three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 114-98 victory over the Pelicans.

Batum has embraced a new role with the Clippers this season, as he doesn't see the floor as much as he used to for Los Angeles. Wednesday's win over the Pelicans was no different, with his two steals being the lone highlight in the box score.

