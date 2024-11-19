Fantasy Basketball
Nicolas Batum headshot

Nicolas Batum News: Notches nine points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Batum contributed nine points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and three rebounds over 20 minutes during Monday's 102-99 victory over the Warriors.

Batum recorded season highs in both points (9) and three-pointers (3) as the Clippers picked up their second straight win. Batum has averaged just 16.9 minutes per contest in 15 appearances, however, so fantasy managers should look elsewhere for someone with a better path to value.

Nicolas Batum
Los Angeles Clippers
