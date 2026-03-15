Nicolas Batum News: Off injury report
Batum (rest) is off the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Spurs.
Batum got the night off Saturday as it was the second half of a back-to-back set, but he will return to action Monday. Batum could see a slightly expanded role in his return, as Kawhi Leonard (ankle, doubtful) is unlikely to play.
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