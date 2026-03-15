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Nicolas Batum News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Batum (rest) is off the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Spurs.

Batum got the night off Saturday as it was the second half of a back-to-back set, but he will return to action Monday. Batum could see a slightly expanded role in his return, as Kawhi Leonard (ankle, doubtful) is unlikely to play.

Nicolas Batum
Los Angeles Clippers
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