Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nicolas Batum headshot

Nicolas Batum News: Out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 22, 2025 at 5:09pm

Batum (finger) is out for Wednesday's game against Boston, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Los Angeles will keep Batum out with a finger injury on the first leg of its back-to-back Wednesday, with the veteran forward's next chance to play coming Thursday against Washington. With the Clippers severely undermanned against the Celtics, role players such as Amir Coffey, Terance Mann and Kevin Porter will all have plenty of opportunities to step up versus the defending champions.

Nicolas Batum
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now