Nicolas Batum News: Plays 18 minutes in win
Batum produced six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and two rebounds in 18 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 win over the Nuggets.
Batum was rested for the final game before the All-Star break, but he was back in his usual role Thursday. The veteran is unlikely to see enough minutes or usage to make an impact outside of very deep formats moving forward.
