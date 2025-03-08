Fantasy Basketball
Nicolas Batum

Nicolas Batum News: Pops for season-high 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 7:36am

Batum finished with 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 105-95 victory over the Knicks.

Making his second straight start with Norman Powell (hamstring) sidelined, Batum set a new season scoring high as he produced double-digit points for the first time since Feb. 2. The 36-year-old forward's 34 minutes and five made threes were also season highs, and he recorded multiple steals and blocks in the same game for the first time in nearly a calendar year. Powell isn't expected back for another week or more, but Batum may not be the player who consistently fills that spot and takes on an increased workload, as Bogdan Bogdanovic and Amir Coffey also figure to factor heavily into the wing rotation for the Clippers.

Nicolas Batum
Los Angeles Clippers
