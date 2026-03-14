Nicolas Batum headshot

Nicolas Batum News: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 1:11pm

Batum (rest) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kings.

Batum will sit out the second leg of this back-to-back set, though he'll likely return for Monday's game against the Spurs. With the veteran forward sidelined, Kobe Sanders and Derrick Jones are candidates to see an uptick in playing time.

Nicolas Batum
Los Angeles Clippers
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