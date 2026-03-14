Nicolas Batum News: Ruled out Saturday
Batum (rest) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kings.
Batum will sit out the second leg of this back-to-back set, though he'll likely return for Monday's game against the Spurs. With the veteran forward sidelined, Kobe Sanders and Derrick Jones are candidates to see an uptick in playing time.
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