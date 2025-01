Nicolas Batum News: Scoreless in 18 minutes

Batum provided zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 18 minutes during Monday's 112-99 loss to Chicago.

The Clippers were missing Ivica Zubac (eye) on Tuesday, but the big man is considered day-to-day. Mo Bamba drew the start and played 15 minutes, as the Clippers utilized some smaller lineups that benefitted Amir Coffey (33 minutes) and Kobe Brown (11 minutes). Batum's fantasy appeal is non-existent in most formats.