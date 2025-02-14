Nicolas Batum News: Season-high 30 minutes in win

Batum posted six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 120-116 overtime win over Utah.

The veteran forward saw a season high in playing time with Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Amir Coffey (knee) sidelined during the overtime victory. Batum has appeared in six consecutive contests, averaging 3.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per contest.