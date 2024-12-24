Nicolas Batum News: Sees 28 minutes off bench

Batum finished Monday's 114-110 victory over Memphis with six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes.

Batum saw a season-high 28 minutes in the win. He's been very quiet on the stat sheet for most of the season, however, reaching double figures just once in 30 appearances. Fantasy managers will likely want to look for more upside elsewhere.