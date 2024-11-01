Nicolas Batum News: Solid defensive showing in loss
Batum provided three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, four blocks and three assists across 21 minutes during Thursday's 125-119 loss to Phoenix.
After tallying just one block over his first four regular-season outings, Batum swatted away four shots Thursday. The 35-year-old has seen fairly significant run off the bench thus far, and he has played 20-plus minutes in three of the Clippers' five games. Batum is averaging 3.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 stocks across 19.0 minutes per game.
