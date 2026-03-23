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Nicolas Batum News: Starting sans Collins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Batum will start Monday's game against the Bucks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Kris Dunn was initially slated to start in place of John Collins (ankle), though it'll be Batum who steps into the first unit Monday. As a starter this season (five games), the veteran forward has averaged 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 19.8 minutes per contest.

Nicolas Batum
Los Angeles Clippers
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