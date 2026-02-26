Nicolas Batum headshot

Nicolas Batum News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Batum is in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Joining Batum in the first unit for Thursday's game will be Kris Dunn, Bennedict Mathurin, Derrick Jones and Brook Lopez. Across four starts this season, Batum has recorded averages of 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 triples per contest.

Nicolas Batum
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Batum See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Batum See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
41 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
48 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
58 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 15
Author Image
Joe Mayo
73 days ago