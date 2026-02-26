Nicolas Batum News: Starting Thursday
Batum is in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Joining Batum in the first unit for Thursday's game will be Kris Dunn, Bennedict Mathurin, Derrick Jones and Brook Lopez. Across four starts this season, Batum has recorded averages of 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 triples per contest.
