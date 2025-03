Batum is in the Clippers' starting lineup against the Pistons on Wednesday, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Batum will make his third start of the season Wednesday due to the absences of Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Derrick Jones (groin). Batum has averaged 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 14.3 minutes per game since the All-Star break.