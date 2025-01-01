Nicolas Batum News: Steady decline continues

Batum finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 122-86 loss to the Spurs.

Father Time may be catching up with Batum, who hasn't made much of an impact on the Clippers this season. The Frenchman is averaging a career-low 3.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, shooting 38.8 percent from the floor, which might make it hard for head coach Tyronn Lue to keep giving Batum minutes moving forward, especially if Kawhi Leonard (knee) makes his season debut soon.