Nicolas Batum News: Won't start vs. New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Batum won't start Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

The veteran forward will retreat to the second unit due to John Collins (head/neck) returning from a two-game absence. Batum has averaged 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per contest over his last five outings off the bench.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Batum
