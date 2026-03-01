Nicolas Batum News: Won't start vs. New Orleans
Batum won't start Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
The veteran forward will retreat to the second unit due to John Collins (head/neck) returning from a two-game absence. Batum has averaged 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per contest over his last five outings off the bench.
