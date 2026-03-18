Nicolas Batum headshot

Nicolas Batum News: Won't suit up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Batum (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Batum will sit out the front of this back-to-back set, and his next opportunity to play will come in Thursday's rematch in New Orleans. With the veteran forward out, Kobe Sanders may see a slight bump in playing time.

Nicolas Batum
Los Angeles Clippers
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