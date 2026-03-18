Nicolas Batum News: Won't suit up Wednesday
Batum (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Batum will sit out the front of this back-to-back set, and his next opportunity to play will come in Thursday's rematch in New Orleans. With the veteran forward out, Kobe Sanders may see a slight bump in playing time.
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