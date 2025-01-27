Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Djurisic Injury: Picks up foot sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Djurisic didn't play in Sunday's game against the g League Birmingham Squadron due to a right foot sprain.

Djurisic dealt with a foot injury earlier December which trickled into January, though it's unclear if he's aggravated his pre-existing issue. Dominick Barlow and Joey Hauser could see more run if Djurisic is forced to miss additional game action.

