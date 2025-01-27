Nikola Djurisic Injury: Picks up foot sprain
Djurisic didn't play in Sunday's game against the g League Birmingham Squadron due to a right foot sprain.
Djurisic dealt with a foot injury earlier December which trickled into January, though it's unclear if he's aggravated his pre-existing issue. Dominick Barlow and Joey Hauser could see more run if Djurisic is forced to miss additional game action.
Nikola Djurisic
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now